Mastercard Reviews Ties to Pornhub Over Alleged Child Abuse Videos
BAD BUSINESS
Mastercard Inc. will review its financial ties to Pornhub.com after a New York Times column accused the porn site’s parent company MindGeek of distributing violent child sex abuse videos, according to Bloomberg. Mastercard said it works with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to detect illegal transactions and is trying to determine if Pornhub—which denies any wrongdoing—has breached any of its internal regulations.
“We are investigating the allegations raised in the New York Times and are working with MindGeek’s bank to understand this situation, in addition to the other steps they have already taken,” Mastercard said in a statement Saturday. “If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action.” The Times column described assaults on a nude 14-year-old girl published on the site. Both PayPal and American Express refuse to work with PornHub because of the site’s content.