Give One, Keep One: Get MasterClass Annual Subscriptions Two For the Price of One Right Now
CULTURE PASS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Neil deGrasse Tyson. Martin Scorsese. Bill and Hillary. These are just some of the people we are unlikely to meet in person (actually, I did meet Chelsea once while volunteering at the TFF!), but who we can get up close and personal with by taking their MasterClass online courses. The now well-known expert-led series has a robust library of educational classes on far-ranging topics: science, music, arts, personal empowerment, and more. All of the classes are taught by industry experts and household names, including Gordon Ramsey, Mariah Carey, David Lynch, Jeff Koons, and many more. One that recently caught my interest within the engrossing series is Esther Perel, a Belgian-American psychotherapist who discusses human relationships. Her TED Talks are engaging; they leave you wanting to know more about human dynamics and managing personal and professional relationships. So, I’m looking forward to her 12-part Masterclass series.
Right now, annual subscriptions are being offered at two for the price of one. So keep one subscription and gift the other–your gift recipient will never know theirs was gratis. Everyone enjoys watching TV, but between seasons of your favorite shows, why not soak up intelligent, cultured content and learn something new from someone famous? At least you’ll have something interesting to discuss at the next holiday party. The two-for-one deal is for a limited time only, so shop now before the promotion is over.
MasterClass Annual Subscriptions
Buy one, get one free.
