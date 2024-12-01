Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump Doesn’t Exactly Condemn Biden’s Pardon for His Son
SURPRISE REACTION
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 10:18PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:15PM EST 
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in a Sunday night statement—addressing the news only by claiming that the rioters convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection also deserved to be offered the same privilege. “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” Just hours earlier, the Trump campaign vowed to overhaul what it said was a “Democrat-controlled” Department of Justice that prosecuted Hunter Biden in the first place. “The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. “That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Truth Social

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Wayne Northrop Dies ‘in the Arms of His Family’
SOAP OPERA STAR
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 11:49PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:57PM EST 
Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig, Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives.
Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig, Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives. NBC/Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actor Wayne Northrop, who made a name for himself by starring in soap operas including Days of Our Lives and Dynasty, has died at the age of 77, his family confirmed to the Daily Beast. Northrop “took his last breath in the arms of his family,” said a statement from Northrop’s wife, actor Lynn Herring Northrop. His publicist said Northrop died Friday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s retirement home in Woodland Hills, California. “Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” the family statement read. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.” Northrop was known for his role as Detective Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives, in which he starred from 1981-1984 before returning again between 1991-1994. He rejoined the show in 2005 to play a new character; Dr. Alex North. He played the role of chauffeur Michael Culhane in Dynasty for the show’s first and seventh seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Black Friday Sale: Save Big (and Shave Less) On These Effective Long-Lasting Hair Removal Devices
WINTER GLOW
AD BY Ulike
Published 12.01.24 12:00AM EST 
Woman holding Ulike's Holiday Gift Box
Ulike

Everyone wants their holiday gifts to stand out, but how about one that truly shines? Available now at a Black Friday discount, Ulike’s Holiday Gift Box is a guaranteed hit for anyone (including yourself) who loves glowing, smooth skin—and who doesn’t?

Ulike creates safe and nearly painless body hair removal devices for women and men. The brand’s products feature cutting-edge Intense Pulled Light (IPL) technology, a non-laser treatment that can remove hair for a long time (and with less pain). The holiday gift box is packed with all of the essentials you’ll need to rid yourself of unwanted hairs for good, including its flagship Air 10 IPL device, soothing aloe vera gel, and protective goggles.

Holiday Gift Set
Price reflects Black Friday discount: Get $130 off with code BFDULIKE
Buy At Ulike$289

Best of all, Ulike’s Black Friday sale is on now, meaning you can get the lowest discounts of the year on certain items, along with exclusive perks like free shipping, next-day delivery, and the chance to win exclusive prizes via the brand’s holiday giveaway. Plus, you can save even more by using the promo code BFDULIKE to get $130 off the Holiday Gift Box or a standalone Air 10 device, or use the code AFFBLCM to save $140 on the brand’s Ulike X or Air 3 products. Whether you’re stocking up on gifts for a loved one or practicing self-care for yourself, it’s the perfect time to place an order.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
NFL Game Devolves Into Brawl as Concussed QB Lies on Field
EJECTED
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 6:34PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 5:11PM EST 
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans launch into a benches-clearing brawl after a hit on Trevor Lawrence.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans launch into a benches-clearing brawl after a hit on Trevor Lawrence. Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Sunday’s face-off between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans devolved into a fight between the two teams after a late hit forced Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with a concussion. The scuffle ensued after Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair launched himself helmet-first at Lawrence as he went to slide in the second quarter. As Lawrence lay motionless on the ground, his teammate Evan Engram ran up and shoved Al-Shaair, starting a benches-clearing brawl that delayed the game for several minutes. Both Al-Shaair and Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness following the incident, and fans pelted Al-Shaair with garbage as he was escorted back to the team’s locker room. After things settled down, Lawrence was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. Houston coach DeMeco Ryans also denounced Al-Shaair’s hit at halftime, telling Fox Sports: “(The hit) is not representative of us.” The Texans ultimately won the game 23-20.

Read it at The Athletic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Margot Robbie Reveals Going Fully Nude in Iconic Movie Scene Was Her Idea
full-frontal
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 4:13PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie has revealed over a decade after the movie’s release that she was the brains behind its full-frontal nude scene. Robbie, who played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film, wanted to stick to what the character would do even though director Martin Scorsese told her she could wear a robe if that would be more comfortable. “That’s not what she would do in that scene,” she told Talking Pictures podcast host Ben Mankiewicz in an episode last week. “The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked—that’s the card she’s playing.” She also revealed other times she took creative liberties when it came to the movie, including slapping DiCaprio’s character when he asked for a kiss.“The tone had been set that it was a bit of a free for all. It was like the crazier you are, the more Marty will like it. And the more screen time you’re going to get,” Robbie said.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Save 81% This Black Friday: Ultimate Bundle to Recover & Safeguard Your Data
GOT YOU COVERED
AD BY Stellar
Updated 11.29.24 10:17AM EST 
Published 11.27.24 1:00AM EST 
A blonde woman wearing headphones and glasses who looks happy. She is doing work on her laptop.
Stellar

Between your phone and computer, there is so much sensitive personal data that would be painful to either lose or have fall into the wrong hands. For three decades, Stellar’s award-winning software has helped millions of people recover critical data, repair corrupted files, and ensure secure data erasure. Daily Beast readers can get three of Stellar’s most popular pieces of software at an impressive markdown—50% off—for Black Friday. Stellar only brings this deal out one time a year, there is no room to hesitate.

Stellar Data Recovery for Android (One-Year Subscription)
Use the code DB50 at checkout to save 50%
Subscribe At Stellar$16

From device damage to system crashes, countless mishaps can leave your phone inoperable. Stellar’s data recovery software can retrieve lost data like photos, videos, messages, contacts, and call history. The software deep scans your phone to recover data even without backup files. It’s not an all-or-nothing recovery either: you can preview and choose what you want to keep.

Stellar File Eraser (One-Year Subscription)
Use code DailyBeast50 at checkout to save 50%
Subscribe At Stellar$16

Stellar File Eraser wipes sensitive user data like files, folders, and applications without touching your computer or laptop’s operating system. Sometimes files might be leftover in unused portions of your hard drive. This tool also ensures that any leftover data is completely erased.

Stellar Black Friday Bundle for Windows
Price reflects 81% discount for Black Friday
Subscribe At Stellar$50

This Super Saver Bundle pack—available now at a whopping 81% off for Black Friday—includes the Data Recovery and File Eraser products alongside other helpful resources like an efficient video repair tool; a drive monitor that continuously keeps track of hard disk parameters such as temperature, performance, and health; and a professional backup solution for protection against viruses, ransomware, and more.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Ellen Says Her UK Home is Not Flooded Following Media Reports
ON DRY LAND
Sean Craig
Published 12.01.24 4:06PM EST 
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi pose together in a sunny field.
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi pose together in a sunny field. Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres is setting the record straight following a report in The Daily Mail that “raging floods“ had ”engulfed” the former daytime talk show star’s “new multi-million pound mansion” in England. She said Sunday that the story is not true, writing in an Instagram post: “For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.” The clarification was an addendum to a post that otherwise celebrated the 20th anniversary of her relationship with her now-wife, actress Portia de Rossi. They married in 2008 and relocated to the UK after the recent U.S. presidential election, which saw President-elect Donald Trump win a second term in the White House. The two are said to have purchased an estate in the Cotswolds, a picturesque region in South West England with wide meadows and rolling hills. Parts of the area have been hit by severe flooding in recent days due to Storm Bert causing overflow of the upper River Thames.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Makes Debut at Glitzy Paris Ball
SOCIETY DEBUT
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 12:33PM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Apple Martin, daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and rocker Chris Martin, made her debut into society at a glitzy ball in Paris wearing a dress that took 750 hours to make. The 20-year-old was accompanied by both of her parents and her brother, Moses, at the annual Le Bal des Débutantes ball, which is often attended by the offspring of royalty and A-listers. “Le Bal is culturally linked to the 18th century English tradition of the débutante ball, wherein the young ladies were introduced into society,” wrote Le Bal des Débutantes on its website. Martin came in a custom Valentino dress, which featured several layers of silk plissé chiffon. According to Vogue, Apple Martin was the first debutante to wear custom Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the label. Apple Martin has primarily stayed out of the spotlight up until now. The ball has featured many stars in the past: Lily Collins, Ava Philippe, Scott Willis, Ella Beatty and more.

Read it at Vogue

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump Squad Asks Elon Musk to Buy Another TV Network
SHOPPING LIST
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 1:27PM EST 
Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Failed attorney general pick Matt Gaetz has asked Elon Musk to buy CNN, days after the billionaire joked about purchasing MSNBC. The former U.S. representative turned Cameo star floated the idea on X, where he quoted a post showing the dramatic decline in primetime ratings post-election. “Acquisition Target, @elonmusk?” Gaetz wrote on X. Nielsen ratings data showed the network’s primetime audience fell 47% since the week prior to Election Day. President-elect Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. joked days earlier that he had the “funniest idea ever,” quoting an X post that falsely said Comcast was putting MSNBC for sale. “How much does it cost?” Musk wrote in response. As with CNN, the network has also suffered a dramatic dip in ratings, with the audience dropping off 53% since the week prior to Trump’s victory.

Read it at Forbes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Eddie Murphy’s Son Gets Engaged to Martin Lawrence’s Daughter
Comedy Gold
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 2:44PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Eric Murphy and Jasmine Page Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Eric Murphy and Jasmine Page Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy has popped the question to Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s daughter. On Saturday, the offspring of comedy royalty announced the engagement on Instagram with a clip showing Eric walking Jasmin down a rose-petal aisle with candles lit throughout the room. A band played in the corner as Eric got down on one knee, with Jasmin saying yes. “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” wrote Jasmin on her account. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.” Destiny it is-- the pair first announced their relationship on Instagram in 2021, and said that it wasn’t even their dads that connected the two. “My uncle actually introduced us,” Jasmin told InTouch Weekly in 2022. On Jimmy Kimmel in 2022, Martin told the host that they could have a “a comedy super-baby.”“We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing,” Martin said at the time. Martin, who starred in the famous Bad Boys franchise, had originally wanted Will Smith’s character, who acts opposite him, to be played by Murphy. The two, however, have starred in the movies Life and Boomerang together.

Read it at PEOPLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Black Friday Event Is Live—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone
Published 11.29.24 6:47PM EST 
Lululemon Black Friday Sale 2024
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2024 is officially here, and we think it’s one of the biggest post-Thanksgiving sales the brand has ever had. Aside from its ‘We Made Too Much Section,’ Lululemon doesn’t really offer sales or discounts, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is your best chance to score up to 40 percent off women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.

Shop Women’s Black Friday
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Black Friday
Shop At Lululemon

The Lululemon Black Friday event includes hundreds of items marked down between 20 to 50 percent off, including steeply discounted Wunder Under and Align leggings (two of the brand’s bestsellers), men’s running shorts, chic bomber jackets and so much more. Of course, because Lululemon rarely goes on sale, stock tends to run out quickly, so we suggest acting fast. Take advantage of Lululemon’s Black Friday markdowns now.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
$3 Million Mansion Destroyed in Thanksgiving Fire as Turkey Fried in Garage
Up in flames
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.01.24 10:57AM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:56AM EST 
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day. Weston Volunteer Fire Department

A Connecticut mansion was torn up in flames after residents fried a turkey on Thanksgiving day, officials said. The fire began in the garage, where the turkey was being fried for 25 people who were at the estimated $2.8 million home. According to CT Insider, the home was at least 10,000 square feet. Firefighters from multiple departments fought the flames for over 16 hours, with the preliminary investigation pointing to a fried turkey. No injuries were reported, but the house was “deemed uninhabitable,” according to Weston Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived to the scene, the garage fire was “rapidly” going into the residence, officials said. To make matters worse, firefighters were unable to immediately access water since a car drover over the hose.

Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day. Weston Volunteer Fire Department

“Firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack,” wrote the department on Facebook. “However their efforts were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse.”

Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day. Weston Volunteer Fire Department
Read it at CT Insider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Steve Bannon Reveals Sign in Prison That Trump Would Win
WRITING ON PRISON WALL
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Published 12.01.24 10:27AM EST 
Steve Bannon
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Steve Bannon has claimed that he knew from time in Connecticut federal prison that Donald Trump would win the election. In an interview with The Times of London, Bannon, who served four months behind bars for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the Jan. 6 congressional committee, said that his fellow inmates' lack of enthusiasm about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris indicated to him that there would be a Trump victory. “Number one, they think he’s gangster. Number two, they just admire him as a gladiator,” the former Trump aide said of the other inmates. Bannon, 70, was released from Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn. on Oct. 29, just one week before the 2024 election.

Read it at Times of London

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
politicsTrump’s FBI Pick Scored Gig After Frontrunner Flunked Job Interview
Corbin Bolies
politicsPelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership
Sean Craig
us-newsMayor Dies in Police Chase Days After Entire Force Resigns
Grace Harrington
politics‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal
Sean Craig
mediaFox News Flubs Breaking News Alert on Hunter Biden Pardon
Brett Bachman