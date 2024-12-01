Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in a Sunday night statement—addressing the news only by claiming that the rioters convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection also deserved to be offered the same privilege. “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” Just hours earlier, the Trump campaign vowed to overhaul what it said was a “Democrat-controlled” Department of Justice that prosecuted Hunter Biden in the first place. “The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. “That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.”
