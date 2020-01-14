CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    California School Suspends Teen Over Braids, Then Relents Amid Backlash

    TWIST OF FATE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    A Catholic high school in California suspended a sophomore who complained about an order to cut his braids—then rescinded the decision after it drew attention on social media. Melissa Harden said her son, who is mixed race, missed three days of school after refusing to cut his hair to comply with a dress code, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. On Monday, Mater Dei High School told Harden her son could return the next day and removed the suspension from his record. “My son has the right to not cut his hair. He has beautiful hair,” she said.

    Read it at San Diego Union-Tribune