California School Suspends Teen Over Braids, Then Relents Amid Backlash

A Catholic high school in California suspended a sophomore who complained about an order to cut his braids—then rescinded the decision after it drew attention on social media. Melissa Harden said her son, who is mixed race, missed three days of school after refusing to cut his hair to comply with a dress code, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. On Monday, Mater Dei High School told Harden her son could return the next day and removed the suspension from his record. “My son has the right to not cut his hair. He has beautiful hair,” she said.