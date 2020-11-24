CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Material Makes Great Cookware. All of it is 25% Off Now

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Material

    If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, fear not. One of our favorite kitchen brands is having a big Black Friday sale. Material, the DTC kitchen brand, is taking 25% off sitewide. We love their knives, especially the trio or just the 8-inch knife that will slice through anything like butter. But their pots and pans are an excellent nonstick option as well, and their coated enameled pan makes cooking anything a non-stick breeze.

    The Knife Trio

    Down From $155

    Buy at Material$116

    The 8-Inch Knife

    Down From $75

    Buy at Material$56

    29, Your Way

    Down From $250

    Buy at Material$188

    The Coated Pan

    Down From $95

    Buy at Material$71

    Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.