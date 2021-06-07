Brightland Founder Aishwarya Iyer Says Ditch Your Wooden Cutting Board For This One

I’m indecisive when it comes to cutting boards. For the longest time, I decided I would have both: a wood board and a plastic board. I rarely used the wood board for anything other than a serving platter, and whenever I wasn’t using my plastic board, I’d feel the need to hide it (it was really dinged up). Recently, I decided I needed to get to the bottom of this.

For help, I reached out to Aishwarya Iyer, the Founder of Brightland. If you haven’t heard of Brightland, they make some of the best olive oil out there—it’s so good, in fact, that it convinced me that yes, good olive oil is worth it. Aishwarya is extremely passionate about her cutting board, it turns out.

Aishwarya told me that she’s “had wooden cutting boards for years, but found that the ones I’ve had are extremely heavy, so when I was chopping veggies and sliding them into the pan, it’d feel like I was lugging this giant weight around.”

The other problem was the upkeep: “With wooden cutting boards, you have to use baking soda and water and really take care of them.”

Aishwarya likes a plastic board, but not just any plastic board, she prefers this one from Material.

The reBoard Buy at Material $ 35

The ReBoard cutting board is made out of recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane, making it a more sustainable option to a run-of-the-mill plastic board. It comes in six bright and fun colors and even has a little thumb hole to make carrying it easier.

“I loved how easy it is to cut and slide veggies into the pan because of how lightweight the board is,” she said, “and then for cleaning, you can just wipe it down and slide it into the dishwasher.”

“I also just think the colors are really lovely,” she added. “It’s something I don’t mind displaying or using as a cheese board unlike other plastic boards.”

I got a board to try out, and soon after, it was the board I started grabbing for every purpose. I loved the color I got (yellow) and I really enjoyed how easy it was to clean up tough messes like spilt turmeric or chile oil on it. The one thing I worried about was durability, but Aishwarya quelled that fear.“I’ve had mine for a year and a half, and haven’t had any problem with it,” she said. And with that, the great cutting board debate was settled, once and for all.

