They Killed Him, Then Used His Money for Tools to Cut Him Up: Police
‘BARBARIC’
Court documents in the case of an Indiana man who went missing last week and then was found murdered reveal that he was dismembered in a storage unit. Police say that Mathew Kramer, 21, asked 55-year-old Shane Nguyen for a ride with the intention of killing him, according to TV station WANE. He allegedly put Nguyen in a chokehold until he passed out, then slammed his head on the pavement. Authorities say Cramer and accused accomplice Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, took the victim’s money and van, and went to buy tools to cut the body into pieces—which they put in garbage bags in the back of the vehicle. When police spotted the van and tried to stop it, the suspects led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing and running. Detectives have not released a motive for the slaying, which they called “barbaric.”