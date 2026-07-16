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Cardio is essential to overall wellbeing and fitness, but standard treadmills and ellipticals often come with a catch: they can be hard on the knees and joints. That repetitive impact adds up, especially for anyone managing old injuries or joint pain, making it tough to stay consistent long term. The A50 from Matrix Fitness delivers a uniquely versatile low-impact cardio experience that goes beyond what a traditional elliptical can offer. Its one-of-a-kind suspension system adapts naturally to your movement rather than locking you into a fixed path like a traditional elliptical does.

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It’s also engineered with a power incline feature that lets you easily shift intensity and specifically target your glutes, hamstrings, calves, or quads throughout each session, while the brand’s proprietary PerfectStride technology promotes ergonomic foot positioning for a smooth, comfortable feel. One downside to a home machine is the maintenance. However, the A50 uses a wheel- and track-free design. This reduces friction and overall wear and tear, ensuring long-term durability. Plus, this design makes the elliptical quieter when in use.