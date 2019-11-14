CHEAT SHEET
    Matt Bevin Concedes Defeat in Kentucky Governor’s Race

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Scott Olson/Getty

    Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin conceded defeat on Thursday, after a recanvass of votes in the governor’s race showed Democrat Andy Beshear won by over 5,100 votes, The Courier-Journal reports. The Republican governor requested a recanvass, or a double-check of each county’s vote totals, last week after he came up 5,189 votes below Beshear. The recanvass reportedly began at 9 a.m. Thursday. Bevin announced he would accept the election’s results after numbers from 115 counties matched the vote totals from last week’s official election results.

