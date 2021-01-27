Lawmakers Say It’s ‘Dumb Luck’ More Weren’t Killed at Capitol Riot After Shocking Police Briefing
SECONDS FROM CATASTROPHE
Members of Congress have voiced their disbelief after a briefing from Capitol Police laid out the long list of ways they failed to prepare for the Jan. 6 riot—despite knowing days ahead of time that angry pro-Trump extremists could turn violent and target lawmakers. Acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda D. Pittman, told lawmakers Tuesday that the department knew of a “strong potential for violence,” but failed to take pre-emptive action and then struggled to respond after the riot erupted. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) told CNN that members were “shaking their heads in disbelief” during the briefing, and asked: “A question that I have, and one that I think we need to get to the bottom of, is who made the decision not to act?” Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) told the network: “It was only by pure dumb luck that elected officials, staffers and more Capitol policemen were not killed.”