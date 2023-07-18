CHEAT SHEET
Matt Damon: ‘Oppenheimer’ Director Came Up in Couples Therapy
Actor Matt Damon says he’d promised his wife during couples therapy that he’d take a break from work, with only one exception: director Christopher Nolan. “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” he told EW’s Around the Table. “I actually negotiated in couples therapy—this is a true story—the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called,” he said. “This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue.” He went on to say it was a “moment in my household” after Nolan did indeed call and ask him to join the cast of Oppenheimer. Damon plays Gen. Leslie Groves, who oversaw the Manhattan Project.