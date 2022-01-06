On the first anniversary of the Capitol riots, diehard MAGA Reps. Matt Gatez and Marjorie Taylor Greene declared they remain unashamed of the violent insurrection, which was fueled by the election falsehoods they spouted alongside and on behalf of former President Donald Trump. “We’re ashamed of nothing,” Gaetz said during a joint appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast Thursday morning. “Seize the day,” Bannon interjected. Gaetz continued, as Greene nodded along, “We’re proud of the work we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity... And we’re actually going to go walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol who had no intent of breaking the law or doing violence.”