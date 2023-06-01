Matt Gaetz Cheers Cancellation of Drag Show at Nellis Air Force Base
‘VICTORY’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) shared his delight on Wednesday at the cancellation of a drag show at an Air Force base. The Republican lawmaker shared a link to a story explaining that Defense Department leaders had intervened to stop the celebratory Pride Month event at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, reportedly told the Air Force that it was not Pentagon policy to fund drag shows and that the event on Thursday shouldn’t take place on a base. The top military officials had previously been grilled about drag shows on bases by Gaetz at a House Armed Services Committee hearing in March. “HUGE VICTORY,” Gaetz tweeted after news of the event’s cancellation. “The Department of Defense has CANCELED a scheduled ‘child-friendly’ drag show after I demanded answers from [Austin and Milley]!” he added. “Drag shows should not be taking place on military installations with taxpayer dollars PERIOD!”