Matt Gaetz Doesn’t Want You to Know He Wears Unisex Blazers

Donald Trump’s presidency was wild, but what happened in Washington after his exit is riveting in its own right.

Thanks to Washington Post reporter Ben Terris, author of The Big Break The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind, we get the inside scoop on some of the scandals, fallouts, and bizarre interactions that happened among D.C.’s most infamous politicians and their circles after Trump left office.

Terris joins this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast to share some highlights from his book, which includes wacky inside moments he witnessed—like the sad story of Ian Walters, Trump circle member and CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp’s right-hand man and the fashion faux pas Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) didn’t want people to know about.

“I was specifically asked not to mention that by Matt Gaetz,” Terris tells co-host Andy Levy.

Terris also tells Levy about the time that he asked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) if he was still a virgin.

Plus, Andy and his co-host Danielle Moodie take on the latest politics news and Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality, an LGBTQ organization directed at creating safe, happy, healthy environments for LGBTQ people and their families, joins as a guest to chat about how Florida’s anti-LGBTQ legislation is leading the community to “becoming refugees in their own country.”

