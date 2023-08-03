Gaetz Floats Absolutely Bonkers Plan to Derail Trump Case
OVER THE TOP
A desperate-sounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday unveiled a series of over-the-top proposals for his GOP colleagues to carry out in the wake of Donald Trump being indicted for his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Appearing on Newsmax, a network where the staunch Trump ally occasionally guest hosts, Gaetz said that Republicans should begin by demanding that Special Counsel Jack Smith “present himself for a transcribed interview with the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days.” Gaetz, who serves on that committee, explained to host Carl Higbie: “If he does not do that, we should send a subpoena. If he ignores the subpoena, we should hold him in criminal contempt of the Congress.” Gaetz went further still, urging the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland if he doesn’t “enforce” that contempt charge. The Florida congressman then claimed that Congress has the authority under federal law to “functionally immunize” Trump. The former president, now on his third criminal indictment, is expected to be arraigned in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.