Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said there’s more than meets the eye as to why classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The reason, the Florida congressman claimed, is that “the deep state” is bent on nixing the president’s potential re-election campaign.

In a Newsmax interview Monday night, Gaetz told host Eric Bolling that his take on the matter is “different” than what many have said. “I actually think the deep state has figured out that Joe Biden isn’t going to win the 2024 election against any Republican that’s nominated, and they’d just prefer to take him out right now,” Gaetz theorized.

Bolling wholeheartedly agreed. “I’ve said this from the beginning: this isn’t a mistake by Biden!” he insisted. “This is the insiders realizing that he can’t win, and they’re bouncing him before 2024.”

Gaetz went further with this theory, citing upcoming staffing changes in the West Wing.

“We all know that the real shot caller in the White House is Ron Klain,” he continued, referring to Biden’s chief of staff who is reportedly stepping down sometime after the Feb. 7 State of the Union address. Biden is planning to have Jeff Zients, the administration’s former COVID-19 czar, fill the role.

“I don’t think that it’s somehow a coincidence that, right aligned with these new discoveries of documents, Ron Klain is leaving,” Gaetz claimed.

“I think he is a professional operator and is getting out of the White House as they send somebody else in to tidy up the Biden presidency and put a bow on it and get ready for their next generation of leadership,” he told Bolling, who floated some theories of his own regarding the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago last summer, after which Donald Trump baselessly suggested that agents planted evidence. “So, I don’t particularly like when the deep state chooses who gets to be the leader of our country. I think this has all the markings of a set-up.”

A day before the Justice Department’s most recent search of Biden’s home, the president told reporters he had “no regrets” about his handling of classified information.