Matt Gaetz Dunked on for DUI Arrest After Bringing Up Hunter Biden’s Substance Abuse
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-CA) mentioned Hunter Biden’s struggles with substance abuse during a debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump Thursday—and it blew up in his face when another lawmaker brought up Gaetz’s own 2008 DUI arrest. During his remarks at the House Judiciary Committee’s debate, Gaetz brought up a New Yorker profile on Biden—a former board member of Ukrainian gas company Burisma—that outlined his previous struggles with drugs. “I don’t want to make light of anybody’s substance abuse issues... but it’s a little hard to believe that Burisma Holdings hired Hunter Biden to resolve its international disputes,” Gaetz said.
In response, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) alluded to Gaetz’s arrest—stating that he “wouldn’t raise” the issue of substance abuse struggles within the committee. “The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do,” he said, to a small outburst of laughter. “I don’t know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in DUI. I don’t know. But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against any one on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper.”