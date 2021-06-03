Gaetz Investigated for Possible Obstruction of Justice in Witness Call: Report

Read it at Politico
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is being probed by federal prosecutors for possible obstruction of justice, Politico reports. The congressman, whose former “wingman” Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to charges including sex-trafficking a 17-year-old girl last month, was reportedly patched into a phone call between a witness in the case and an ex-girlfriend. That phone call is now in prosecutors’ crosshairs, Politico reports, though the contents of the call are not known. Gaetz says he has done nothing wrong, and his spokesman told Politico: “After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the ‘story’ is changing yet again.”