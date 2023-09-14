Matt Gaetz: McCarthy Has No Plan ‘to Follow Through’ on Impeachment
LET THEM FIGHT
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn’t sold on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, telling MSNBC anchor Ari Melber Wednesday that the California congressman “doesn’t really mean it.” Gaetz is threatening McCarthy with daily attempts to remove him from his post over a lack of votes on congressional term limits and what Gaetz has called “budgetary gimmicks.” He’s claiming the speaker “broke the deal” made during McCarthy’s successful bid for the gavel back in January. “He knows there are enough of us in the Republican conference who want to hold him to that deal, and so he’s throwing impeachment out like an ill-cast lure, and he has no real intent to follow through,” Gaetz said on The Beat. Gaetz was critical of McCarthy telling reporters Wednesday that his announcement of an impeachment inquiry—the merits of which even some Republicans in the House and Senate are skeptical—has “nothing to do with” impeachment.