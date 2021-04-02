Gaetz Openly Bragged About His ‘Access to Women’: Report
GAETZGATE: GROSS
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) openly bragged about indicted former county tax collector Joel Greenberg giving him “access to women,” The Washington Post reports. Two sources cited by the Post said Gaetz went so far as to share photos and videos on his phone of numerous nude women. “Matt was never shy about talking about his relationship to Joel and the access to women that Joel provided him,” one source told the paper. “What these videos implied was that there was something of a sexual nature going on with everyone.” Greenberg has since been charged with sex trafficking of a minor.
The latest report echoes other details about Gaetz that have circulated in the media in the days since news broke that he is under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking over his alleged involvement with a 17-year-old and alleged payments to women for sex. Insider reported earlier on Friday that Gaetz took part in a competition among men in the Florida state legislature in which they ranked and scored their sexual encounters. Gaetz, 38, served in the Florida House from 2010 to 2016, when he was elected to Congress. Sleeping in a sorority house and bedding married legislators were reportedly vaunted achievements in the games. Sleeping with one unnamed woman was the grand prize, and the doer of the deed “won the whole game regardless of points,” according to a GOP operative who worked with Gaetz and spoke to Insider. In a reference to the Harry Potter books, she was nicknamed “the snitch.” Gaetz has denied the allegations and said he did not participate in the legislature sex game.