Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appears to be off the hook for a string of sex trafficking allegations that have loomed over the congressman for years.

The Justice Department has informed lawyers for at least one witness in the case that charges won’t be brought against Gaetz, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The DOJ’s reported decision comes months after investigators recommended that Gaetz not be charged in the federal probe.

This breaking story will be updated.