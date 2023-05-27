Matt Gaetz Shows Up On Newsmax—as a Guest Host
‘WORST IDEA’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Newsmax Friday night not as a guest, but as the fill-in host of the 10 p.m. show Greg Kelly Reports. “You’re on the right channel,” Gaetz told viewers at the top of the hour. “If you’re confused, your eyes are not failing you, and Greg Kelly did not suddenly get better hair. I’m Matt Gaetz. Thanks for joining us on Greg Kelly Reports. Greg has the night off and I have the biggest stories driving Washington, D.C. right now,” the congressman said. Bizarrely, he went on to discuss debt ceiling negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Republicans, despite himself being a part of those negotiations. One unnamed staffer at Newsmax told Mediaite that even they were taken aback by the Florida Republican cosplaying as a news host: “I was surprised seeing a sitting member of Congress hosting a network show. Worst idea I’ve heard in a long time.”