Matt Gaetz Thinks He’s a Voice for the ‘Marginalized’
WOE IS HE
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to position himself as an ally to the “marginalized” amid reports he’s under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking. “I may be a canceled man in some corners. I may even be a wanted man by the Deep State,” the Florida Republican wrote. “But I hear the millions of Americans who feel forgotten, canceled, ignored, marginalized and targeted. I draw confidence knowing that the silent majority is growing louder every day,” he said. Gaetz’s comments came a day after he attempted to shrug off deepening scandal, proclaiming at a Save America Summit at the Trump Doral in Miami on Friday that he was “built for the battle” against mounting allegations that he dismissed as “smears.” The so-called “smears” have so far seen two of his top aides depart, and the House Ethics Committee open an investigation into the long list of “public allegations” against him. Gaetz also faced his first call to step down from within the GOP following a Daily Beast report that he used Venmo to send hundreds of dollars to an accused sex trafficker who then sent the money to three young women.