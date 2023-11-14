Matt Gaetz Ups the McCarthy-Burchett Drama With Ethics Complaint
‘BREACHES OF DECORUM’
After Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly shoved Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took it upon himself to seek justice for his fellow McCarthy critic. In a letter addressed to Ethics Committee Chairman Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) obtained by CNN, Gaetz called for an “immediate and swift investigation” into the “assault”—something Burchett had declined to pursue. “This Congress has seen a substantial increase in breaches of decorum unlike anything we have seen since the pre-Civil War era,” Gatez wrote without a trace of irony, adding that “I myself have been a victim of outrageous conduct on the House floor as well.” Burchett had said it was his first interaction with McCarthy since his Oct. 3 vote to oust the former House speaker.