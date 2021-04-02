Matt Gaetz’s Communications Director Quits Amid Congressman’s Sex Scandal
BACKING AWAY SLOWLY
Matt Gaetz’s communications director resigned on Friday, NBC News first reported, amid the congressman’s unfolding scandal involving alleged teen sex.
Dan Ball’s decision to leave was “out of principle,” NBC further reported, as Gaetz has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying to travel her alongside him. “The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time in our office, and we wish him the best moving forward,” read a statement from the congressman’s office.
Women reportedly told officials that Gaetz would ask to meet in hotels, and sometimes take ecstasy before allegedly paying for sex. Most recently, Gaetz was accused of showing pictures of nude women to his co-workers on the House floor. The congressman has denied all of the allegations and claimed he was the victim of a $25-million extortion scheme by ex-Department of Justice member David McGee.