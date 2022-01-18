Matt Gaetz’s Ex Reportedly Testified Under an Immunity Deal
WALLS CLOSING IN
When Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) ex-girlfriend testified in front of a grand jury last week over possible sex crimes, she was doing so under an immunity deal, according to a source cited by CBS News. The revelation comes months after the girlfriend, a former Capitol Hill staffer, began negotiating a deal with federal authorities, and it could spell bad luck for the embattled congressman. “The government does not give immunity blindly, they know what they're getting in exchange,” former prosecutor Rikki Kleiman told CBS. Gaetz is under investigation for sex trafficking, having sex with a minor, and obstruction of justice. He has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and he has not been charged with any crime. The ex-girlfriend reportedly had conversations with Gaetz involving other women throughout their relationship, and she also allegedly had a conversation with a woman who is now cooperating with federal prosecutors.