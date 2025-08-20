Matt Gaetz’s Newborn Baby Immediately on MAHA Diet

Matt Gaetz’s newborn child is wasting no time getting on the MAHA diet.

The former Republican congressman’s wife, Ginger, announced Wednesday that their hours-old son, Luckey Louis Gaetz, “won’t be getting sugary formula.”

“Grateful to @RobertKennedyJr for leading the way on food safety and vaccine policy,” she added in a post to X, hours after announcing Luckey’s birth to the world.

Beyond grateful to introduce our son,



Luckey Louis Gaetz ♥️ pic.twitter.com/eRIP311lbz — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 20, 2025

Ginger, 30, is a backer of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement and agreed with a commentator who wrote that she is now a “MAHA Mama.”

Her support of Kennedy goes as far back as last summer. She reposted an article in August, which discussed a study that found 70 percent of baby food products failed to meet protein requirements and 44 percent surpassed total sugar requirements.

More and more expecting moms are seeking cleaner food, thoughtful prenatal care, and a healthier path forward—for themselves and the next generation.



The MAHA golden era is unfolding✨ pic.twitter.com/T0X8sVySeq — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) June 25, 2025

President Donald Trump appointed Kennedy to be his Health and Human Services secretary - he was confirmed to the position in February. Kennedy launched “Operation Stork Speed” this summer, in which he ordered the Food and Drug Administration to review nutrients and other ingredients in infant formula—the first review of its scale since 1998.

“The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,” Kennedy said in June.

Getting his first lesson in constitutional law from daddy pic.twitter.com/sBDhYIYEOS — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 20, 2025

Luckey—named after his mom’s maiden name—is the first child of Matt Gaetz, 43, who now hosts a show on the right-wing One America News Network. He and Ginger married in California in 2021, while he was still representing Florida’s most deep-red district—made up of the western panhandle, bordering Alabama—in Congress.