Matt Gaetz’s Newborn Baby Immediately on MAHA Diet

Matt Gaetz’s newborn child is wasting no time getting on the MAHA diet.
The former Republican congressman’s wife, Ginger, announced Wednesday that their hours-old son, Luckey Louis Gaetz, “won’t be getting sugary formula.”
“Grateful to @RobertKennedyJr for leading the way on food safety and vaccine policy,” she added in a post to X, hours after announcing Luckey’s birth to the world.
Ginger, 30, is a backer of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement and agreed with a commentator who wrote that she is now a “MAHA Mama.”
Her support of Kennedy goes as far back as last summer. She reposted an article in August, which discussed a study that found 70 percent of baby food products failed to meet protein requirements and 44 percent surpassed total sugar requirements.
President Donald Trump appointed Kennedy to be his Health and Human Services secretary - he was confirmed to the position in February. Kennedy launched “Operation Stork Speed” this summer, in which he ordered the Food and Drug Administration to review nutrients and other ingredients in infant formula—the first review of its scale since 1998.
“The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,” Kennedy said in June.
Luckey—named after his mom’s maiden name—is the first child of Matt Gaetz, 43, who now hosts a show on the right-wing One America News Network. He and Ginger married in California in 2021, while he was still representing Florida’s most deep-red district—made up of the western panhandle, bordering Alabama—in Congress.
Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress on Nov. 13 2024 after Trump nominated him to serve as U.S. attorney general. Gaetz accepted the nomination, but pulled out of the role as it became clear he would not be confirmed by the Senate—despite the GOP holding a slight majority—because of his scandal-filled record, which includes an allegation that he had sex with a minor while serving in Congress. Gaetz has denied the claim.