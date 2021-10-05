Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Asks for Another Sentencing Delay While Cooperating With Feds
‘additional proffers’
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R) pal, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector who pleaded guilty to six federal crimes including sex trafficking a minor in May, is nudging a judge to further delay his sentencing until March 2022 because he is still cooperating with federal authorities as part of his plea deal. In a recently filed motion, Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller said that the delay was necessary because Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators “cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing.”
Greenberg’s sentencing was previously pushed back several months from Aug. 19 to Nov. 18. “The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing,” the motion states. Greenberg faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in federal prison for his offenses, but prosecutors have signaled he could obtain a softer sentence if his cooperation provides them with substantial help.