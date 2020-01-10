General Refuses Request for Trump-Pardoned Special Forces Soldier to Regain His Elite Patch
The Army’s top special forces commander has denied a request from a former soldier to have his elite ribbon returned after he was pardoned of war-crimes charges by President Donald Trump. Maj. Matt Golsteyn had his Special Forces Tab revoked in 2014 after he was accused of the premeditated murder of a civilian while he was on duty in Afghanistan. Trump pardoned Golsteyn in November along with former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with the corpse of a dead fighter in Iraq. Trump later ordered the Navy to return Gallagher’s coveted Trident pin despite objection from Navy leaders. Lt. Gen. Francis Beaudette, the commander of the Army Special Operations Command, denied a request from Golsteyn to return his Special Forces Tab in a move likely to set up fresh conflict with Trump. The case will go before the service’s highest review board.