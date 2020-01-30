ABC Suspends Matt Gutman for On-Air Speculation That All of Kobe Bryant’s Kids Were on Doomed Chopper

Read it at CNN
ABC News reporter Matt Gutman has been suspended after he inaccurately speculated in an on-air report that all four of Kobe Bryant’s kids were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Only one of Bryant’s children was on board, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Chief national correspondent Gutman apologized on-air and on social media for the error and has now issued a statement, following his suspension, saying: “We are in the business of holding people accountable. And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.” ABC hasn’t said how long Gutman will remain on the sidelines.