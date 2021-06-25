Boris Johnson’s ‘F*cking Hopeless’ Health Secretary Matt Hancock Caught Kissing Aide
HANKY-PANKY
The U.K. minister blamed for Britain’s disastrous early response to the COVID-19 pandemic—and who was described as “totally fucking hopeless” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson—has been caught having an apparent affair with an aide. The Sun newspaper published photos of Matt Hancock in what it called a “steamy clinch” with aide Gina Coladangelo, his hand fondling her buttock as they kissed in his ministerial office. Hancock, 42, has known Coladangelo, described as “a millionaire lobbyist,” since their student days at Oxford—and hired her as a non-executive director at his department last year. Both are married. Hancock is a figure of fun in the U.K., with even Queen Elizabeth II mocking him as a “poor man” in a recent audience with Johnson. The Sun said the affair “will inevitably raise questions about his focus on the U.K.’s virus battle.”