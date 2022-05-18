Matt Harvey Suspended for 60 Games After Testifying About Drug Use

Matt Harvey, a former star pitcher for the New York Mets, was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse.” The suspension came after Harvey testified in February that he had shared Percocets with pitcher Tyler Skaggs—who fatally overdosed in 2019—while the two pitchers were teammates on the Anaheim Angels. That was at the trial of the Angels staffer, Eric Kay, who was later convicted of distributing drugs to players including Harvey and Skaggs, who died after using fentanyl that the team’s communications director had provided him. Kay now faces a sentence of up to 20 years, while Harvey, the once dominant “Dark Knight” whose career was derailed by injuries, is under contract with the Baltimore Orioles but has not pitched in the major leagues since last September.
