Matt Schlapp Claims He and Laura Ingraham Went ‘Undercover’ at BLM Protest

Matt Schlapp, the organizer of the Conservative Political Action Conference, claimed on Friday that both he and Fox News star Laura Ingraham went “undercover” among the May 31, 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in D.C.

According to Schlapp, who said he got dressed up in camouflage and wore a mask due to COVID-19, the scene was straight out of a dystopian fantasy and the “smell of drugs” was everywhere.

During the second day of CPAC Dallas, Schlapp took the stage with his wife Mercedes and recounted his covert actions when it came to allegedly infiltrating the racial justice demonstrations following George Floyd’s 2020 murder.

After conservative filmmaker Jason Killian Meath raged that “we need to round” up the demonstrators involved in the White House protest that prompted then-President Donald Trump to briefly hole up in a bunker, Mercedes Schlapp then noted that her husband “went undercover when that whole thing was going down.”

Matt Schlapp, meanwhile, asserted that Ingraham was the “impetus” for their operation. Claiming that he was hanging out with the Fox host and “other good friends,” Schlapp recalled Ingraham said “let’s go down and see this” as the protest raged outside the White House, adding that she’s “one tough mother.”

He went on to claim that they got dressed in “camouflage gear,” “masks and hats,” and “football gear.” At the same time, he insisted that his daughters told him he was “so going to get hit” because he was still wearing “tasseled loafers” with his undercover uniform.

“And I have to say, all you could smell was drugs,” the American Conservative Union chair declared. “There were no cops. It was complete pandemonium. It was like a scene from a movie, you know, Escape From New York or one of these end of the world things.”

He went on to say that he personally witnessed spraypainting and fires getting started during the protest. (The St. John’s Church across the street from the White House suffered minor fire damage following protests on May 31, 2020. Trump would later pose with a Bible in front of the church for a photo-op after protesters were cleared with tear gas.)

Growing more animated, Schlapp then claimed the protesters “almost breached the 18 acres of the White House” while claiming dozens of police officers and Secret Service agents were “seriously injured” during the demonstration.

“You’ll never read or hear about that,” he exclaimed.

Neither Schlapp nor Ingraham immediately responded to a request for comment.