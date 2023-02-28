Matt Schlapp Left Previous Job After Review Into ‘Anti-Gay Remark’: Report
YIKES
Republican activist Matt Schlapp previously left a senior lobbying job at Koch Industries after the company received a complaint that he’d made an “anti-gay remark,” according to a report. Citing three people familiar with the incident, The Washington Post reports that the investigation contributed to his departure from the multibillion-dollar industrial company in the late 2000s. Schlapp, who serves as the lead organizer for the Conservative Political Action Conference and the chair of the American Conservative Union, also allegedly retaliated against employees he suspected of reporting the comment. One of the anonymous sources cited by the Post even claims Schlapp disparaged one of those employees to their new employer after they left the company. The article also backed up the Daily Beast’s story last month in which a male Herschel Walker campaign staffer accused Schlapp of having “groped” the staffer’s crotch in October. Schlapp has denied the claims.