Matt Shea: Muslin Brotherhood Trying to ‘Destroy Western Civilization From Within’
Washington state Rep. Matt Shea (R) claimed some Muslims and “globalists” are attempting to destroy the U.S. from the inside out by allowing immigration and terror attacks to happen. According to Courthouse News, Shea claimed in a video published on The New American that “globalists” in the U.S. are permitting terror attacks to “justify more controls” in the country. He also insisted that the Muslin Brotherhood is trying to “destroy Western civilization from within” and that immigration is harmful. “This idea that the immigration coming into this country is somehow just innocuous or we don’t need to worry about it is not really true,” he said.
Shea, who reportedly wants to establish a Christian state ruled by biblical law and has written about the biblical rationale for war, also said the media coverage on his beliefs are a “Soviet tactic” to punish him. “The Soviets would say, ‘You have religious freedom,’” he said. “But then they would use Bible verses and turn them into something nefarious.” The FBI is scrutinizing Shea’s manifesto called “Biblical Basis for War.” Shea also reportedly took part in discussions about using surveillance and launching violent attacks against their perceived political enemies. He has faced calls for his resignation.