Matt Taibbi Claims He Took Twitter Files Off Twitter to ‘Protect’ Elon Musk
TWITTER TIFF
“Twitter Files” journalist Matt Taibbi spoke up about his recent rift with Elon Musk in a new episode of The Jimmy Dore Show. Taibbi cast his decision to move his investigation off the platform and onto competing sites like Donald Trump’s Truth Social as a move intended to help his multi-billionaire buddy. “I was trying to protect Elon,” Taibbi said, adding that “the Twitter files wouldn’t be taken seriously if people saw that there was any kind of financial, even theoretical financial relationship between the two of us.” Yet despite Taibbi’s claim to be on Musk’s side, the two men have been increasingly at odds since Musk declared war on Substack, where Taibbi writes, leading Taibbi to reportedly claim he is “nervous” about leaving the Twitter Files “to the whims” of Musk.