Fox News Guest Calls Biden ‘Rotting Bag of Oatmeal’ After Vaccine Mandate Speech
LOST IT
The esteemed hosts and pundits of Fox News absolutely lost their minds on Thursday night after President Joe Biden announced that all federal employees must get fully vaccinated within 75 days. According to a report from CNN, the hours after Biden’s speech were full of incandescent fury in Fox coverage, with its website banners screaming “BIDEN DECLARES WAR ON MILLIONS OF AMERICANS” and “FULL TOTALITARIAN.” One of the weirdest attacks came from podcast host Matt Walsh during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, who said: “We had to elect this rotting bag of oatmeal to get a real tyrant... Maybe this, in the end, is a good thing, in the sense that it’s a time for choosing for Americans... Are we going to comply and lie down to this, or are we finally going to stand up and say, ‘You know what, it’s not gonna happen.’” As Biden pointed out during his address, Fox News itself has made employees reveal their vaccination status to the company and is making all unvaccinated staff wear a mask and distance from others when working on site.