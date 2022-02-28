CHEAT SHEET
Hero From Deadly 2018 Mass Shooting Killed in California Motorcycle Crash
A California motorcyclist who died in a car crash Saturday has been identified as Matt Wennerstrom, a local hero who helped rescue people from a deadly shooting in 2018. Wennerstrom was a student at California State University Channel Islands in 2018 when he attended a college night at Borderline Bar and Grill, a country bar in Thousand Oaks. When a gunman, Ian David Long, opened fire at the event, Wennerstrom helped as many as 30 people escape through a window he busted open with a barstool, The Mercury News reports. Thirteen people died at the Borderline that night. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said Wennerstrom’s motorcycle hit a car.