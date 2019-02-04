CHEAT SHEET
Matt Whitaker Makes Surprise Appearance at El Chapo Trial
LOOK WHO’S BOSS
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker made a surprise appearance at the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman n Brooklyn federal court on Monday. Whitaker walked into the courtroom at about 1:08 p.m., some six minutes after the jury started weighing Guzman’s fate, following a marathon three-month trial on the kingpin's alleged participation in a massive cocaine conspiracy. Whitaker chatted with the assistant U.S. attorneys on the Guzman case and then left a moment later. Whitaker said he was happy with the prosecution team's performance, but declined to comment on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, simply shaking his head when asked about it.
— Victoria Bekiempis