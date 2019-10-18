CHEAT SHEET
I LOVE YOU, YOU LOVE ME
‘Barney’ Will Get the Reboot Treatment With Film Adaptation From Mattel, Daniel Kaluuya
A new Barney movie is in the works from Mattel Films and Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya. The project joins the growing list of Mattel properties being adapted into feature-length films, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Master of the Universe. No studio is attached to the live-action film yet, but Kaluuya will produce, in collaboration with Rowan Riley, Amandla Crichlow, and Valparaiso Pictures.
“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Kaluuya told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.” Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films added, “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”
The beloved purple dinosaur made his TV debut in 1992 on Barney & Friends, which ran until 2009.