Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work–especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and seems to take forever. While I’m not one for cluttering the kitchen with infrequently used gadgets, one that can prep a whole meal far quicker than by hand is worth making space for. The compact Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is usually just $50 on Amazon, but today, you can score 50 percent off on Amazon during its Prime Day sale.

Fullstar All-in-One Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer Down From $50 See At Amazon $ 25 Free Returns | Free Shipping

With 420 powerful blades, this nifty little BPA-free and dishwash-safe device will also keep me from cutting my fingers. Additionally, food cooks most evenly when the pieces are uniform in size, so it might even make me a better chef (if that’s possible). Plus, you can use it to slice eggs, meat, cheese, nuts, and other non-veggie foods, too. Honestly, it’s the most versatile kitchen gadget I own. Grab one for yourself while it’s half off.