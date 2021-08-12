‘Scared’ Farmhand Found Bodies of QAnon Surf Dad’s Babies in Mexico

A Mexican farm worker who discovered the gruesome remains of surf instructor Matthew Taylor Coleman’s dead toddlers on the Rancho Del Descanso property where he worked says he was shocked when his dog led him to the two “small bodies.”

In an interview with Border Report, the worker said he noticed splattered blood outside his home about 35 miles south of the U.S. border with Mexico, but had no idea that it could be from children.

Coleman allegedly stabbed his 2-year-old son 17 times and his 10-month-old daughter 12 times with a wooden stake found at the scene after becoming convinced his young children contained “serpent blood” after obsessing over QAnon and Illuminati propaganda. In the indictment, Coleman said he initially shot his children with a speargun. He admitted to investigators that what he did was wrong, but according to the police complaint, told them “it was the only course of action that would save the world.”

The unnamed worker was shocked when he saw the bodies of blood-covered babies. “To be honest, I teared up,” the unnamed worker told Border Report. “And I immediately notified my manager to call the police to come investigate. I was scared and sad because these are tiny children who don’t know any better. Hopefully, they find whoever is responsible because this is a terrible thing.”

Coleman, 40, reportedly took his children from Santa Barbara across the Mexican border without his wife’s permission on Aug. 8, killed them, and dumped them on the farmland. After the bodies were found, his wife—who had filed a missing-persons report on Saturday when they didn’t return home—let FBI officials access the “find my phone” feature on her computer to track her husband down to an open-air mall called Pabellon Rosarito on Sunday.

He was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who were waiting for him to cross the nearby U.S. border. He was apprehended in his Mercedes Sprinter van on Monday afternoon.

According to the complaint filed after he was interrogated, he admitted he was “enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife... possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children.” He identified the bloodied remains as his children when shown a crime scene photo by FBI interrogators.

He admitted to the murder of his children, believing he was “saving the world from monsters.”

Coleman will be arraigned on Aug. 31.