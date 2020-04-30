Eminem Stumbles on Home Intruder in His Living Room: TMZ
An intruder broke into Eminem’s Michigan home in early April by throwing a brick into the back window while the rapper’s body guards were in front of the property, TMZ reported on Thursday. Matthew David Hughes, 26, snuck into Eminem’s home around 4 a.m. on April 5 and was arrested by Clinton Township police after the artist’s 24-hour security guards were alerted to an intruder, according to authorities. Hughes, who is being held on a $50,000 bond, was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. TMZ reported that Eminem found Hughes in his living room and the guards detained him until police arrived at the scene. The intruder’s goal did not appear to be theft, but to get some one-on-one time with the Grammy-Award-winning rapper, according to TMZ.