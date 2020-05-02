Man Who Allegedly Broke Into Eminem’s House Tried the Same Thing Twice Last Summer
The man who allegedly broke into Eminem’s Detroit house in early April tried to do the same thing twice last summer, TMZ reports. Matthew David Hughes was arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building April 6 after he allegedly snuck into Marshall Mathers’ living room and spoke to the musician face-to-face. In June 2019, Hughes threw a rock through the window of a home in Rochester Hills, Michigan and said to a security camera that he was “looking for his brother, Marshall.” Later the same night, he rang the doorbell at another home in Oakland Township, Michigan that Eminem had previously owned. When the owner answered, Hughes asked him where the rapper was. The owner told him to leave, and police found Hughes hiding under a bed in the property’s gatehouse. He served 90 days in jail.