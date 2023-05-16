12-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Sonic Worker Dead
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Sonic restaurant worker to death in Texas over the weekend. The incident began when Matthew Davis, 32, confronted a customer identified as Angel Gomez, 20, for urinating in the restaurant’s parking lot in Keene on Saturday night, according to Keene Police Chief James Kidd. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation and from Gomez’s vehicle the juvenile suspect—who has not been named on account of their age—produced an assault rifle and shot six rounds at Davis, according to Kidd. Davis was hit several times and was rushed to a hospital by an air ambulance, but he was unable to be saved. Authorities say Gomez and the minor fled the scene but Gomez later returned to the scene and the child was tracked to Rio Vista around 14 miles away. Both Gomez and the boy have been arrested and charged with murder.