Arkansas Teen Allegedly Tried to Blow Up Car at Pentagon Parking Lot
An Arkansas teenager was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to blow up a car in the Pentagon parking lot, the Justice Department announced. According to court documents, 19-year-old Matthew Dmitri Richardson was found in the Pentagon North parking lot Monday morning by a Pentagon police officer who was on patrol. Richardson was allegedly standing next to a 2016 Land Rover and using a cigarette lighter to burn a piece of fabric that was inserted into the car’s gas tank. When the officer approached Richardson, he allegedly said he was going to “blow this vehicle up” and “himself” before running away.
Officials later found Richardson inside Arlington National Cemetery, and he allegedly told officers he was “just trying to blow (him)self up.” In a search following his arrest, officers found a cigarette lighter, gloves, and court documents related to his Feb. 22 arrest for allegedly assaulting a Virginia law enforcement officer. The owner of the Land Rover was an active duty service member who did not know Richardson. The 19-year-old was charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire, and faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted.