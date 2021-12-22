Proud Boy Rioter Will Cooperate With Feds After Pleading Guilty
TIME TO TALK
Matthew Greene, a former Disney-commissioned design executive turned New York-based Proud Boy, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to WSYR. Greene admitted to three felony charges, including two counts of conspiracy and one of obstruction of an official proceeding, related to the Jan. 6 attack. When authorities raided his Syracuse home, they found thousands of dollars worth of ammo. Greene was a member of the Proud Boys in New York, along with one of the alleged insurrection instigators Dominic Pezzola. Greene also agreed to a cooperation deal with the government, indicating he is likely to testify against his Proud Boy conspirators. He will pay $2,000 in restitution and could face between 41 to 51 months in prison.