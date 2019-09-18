CHEAT SHEET
Man Who Threatened to Eat Harvard Professor Alive ‘Piece by Piece’ Pleads Guilty
A 29-year-old Rhode Island man admitted in court on Tuesday to sending 28 emails to a Harvard University professor who spoke in favor of abortion rights that threatened to “rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece” and “bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream.” Matthew Haviland, a vocal supporter of President Trump, was charged in April after he threatened to kill and eat the professor and “eradicate” Democrats, federal officials said. Haviland pleaded guilty to the charges of stalking and transmitting a threat on Tuesday. He also wrote that Democrats should be “eradicated” and sent separate threatening emails to the university, including one that advocated bombing and another that said “you should be Murdered in cold blood.”