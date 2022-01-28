Lauren Smith-Fields’ Bumble Date Is Cooperating With Death Investigation: Attorney
MYSTERY MAN
The last man to see Lauren Smith-Fields alive is cooperating with the investigation into her death. Matthew LaFountain and Smith-Fields, 23, met via the app Bumble and went out on a date the night of Dec. 11. The next morning, LaFountain called police to say he had woken up to an unresponsive Smith-Fields, who wasn’t breathing. Blood covered her nostrils. Medical examiners have ruled her death the result of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol, and prescription pills. Police have not identified suspects in the case, and Smith-Fields’ family has criticized the delay in the police department’s probe of her death. LaFountain’s lawyer said, beyond the news of his client’s cooperation, “He’s not going to be making any statements.”