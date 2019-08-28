CHEAT SHEET
Matthew McConaughey Appointed University of Texas Professor
Actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas faculty as a “professor of practice” starting in the fall 2019 term, the university announced on Wednesday. McConaughey will join the Moody College of Communication’s Department of Radio-Television-Film to teach a “script-to-screen” class he has been co-teaching alongside another faculty member since 2015. “It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in press release. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art—no matter the time or generation.” The actor earned a film degree from UT Austin in 1993, and has served as a visiting instructor at the school since the script-to-screen class was developed. According to Austin360, McConaughey is also often seen at Texas Longhorn football games. This semester, the class is slated to study 2020’s The Gentlemen and 2012’s Mud—which McConaughey starred in.